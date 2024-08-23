Suspect in fatal Seattle carjacking skips court appearance

SEATTLE — The suspect in the violent Seattle carjacking Tuesday that killed 80-year-old dogwalker Ruth Dalton waived his right to appear in court Thursday afternoon for the scheduled first appearance hearing.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard East and East Harrison Street in the Madison Valley Neighborhood.

48-year-old Jahmed Haynes was arrested Wednesday and is being held in the King County jail.

According to court documents Haynes got into Dalton’s car while she and at least two dogs were inside. As Haynes was pushing Dalton out, a witness with a bat tried to help, but Haynes pulled a knife.

With Dalton out of the car, Haynes backed up hitting two other vehicles. Then as he sped off, he hit Dalton. She died at the scene.

Dalton’s vehicle was later found abandoned at Brighton Playfield in Seattle’s Ranier Valley. Also found at the playfield, Dalton’s small dog. The dog had been stabbed to death and left in a recycling bin.

On Thursday the court found probable cause for Murder in the First Degree and Animal Cruelty in the First Degree. Since Haynes did not appear, bail was not set. That is now expected to happen on Friday. Haynes is expected to be charged next week.

