Police: 8-time felon arrested in deadly carjacking of Seattle dog walker

SEATTLE - — Seattle Police announced Wednesday that they arrested a man in connection to the deadly carjacking of a dog walker in Seattle.

In a news conference, they identified him as 48-year-old Jahmed Haynes.

Officers lifted a fingerprint off the woman’s phone and identified him.

When they arrested him, police said he had a knife on him with blood still on it, as well as the keys to Ruth Dalton’s car.

In Wednesday’s news conference, Seattle Police also mentioned that Haynes has eight prior felonies and a history of mental health issues.

Seattle police said around 9:55 a.m. Tuesday Haynes tried to get into the passenger side of Dalton’s car near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard East and East Harrison Street.

She had several dogs in the car with her at the time.

Officers said there was a struggle of some kind and the car went up onto a planter, as Haynes pulled Dalton out of the car.

A bystander tried to intervene, but Hayes reportedly pulled a knife on him.

Officers said the man came back with a bat to try and help save her, but the car backed up, crashing into several cars and hitting Dalton before speeding away.

Dalton’s dog was still inside the car.

Police say Dalton drove to Brighton and killed the dog. Its body was found at the playfield near the 3900 block of South Juneau Street.

Officers located the stolen car nearby.

Seattle Police said Haynes will be facing a number of charges including murder, theft and animal abuse.

























