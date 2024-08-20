Dog walker dead, carjacked, Seattle police investigating

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating the death and carjacking of a dog walker near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard East and East Harrison Street.

Around 9:55 a.m., the victim, a dogwalker, fought the suspect and was dragged as the suspect fled, police said.

When police arrived, the victim was lying in the middle of the street getting CPR by a bystander.

When Seattle Fire arrived, they continued medical treatment but were unsuccessful.

Shortly after, Seattle Fire pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police said the suspect left in the stolen car and are actively searching.

If anyone has information, please call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

This story is developing and will be updated.





