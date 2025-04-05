‘We haven’t been the same:’ Massive search continues this weekend for missing Arlington man

ARLINGTON, Wash. — The family of Jonathan Hoang is desperate to find their loved one – who was last seen on the night of March 30 at the family’s home in Arlington.

“It’s been difficult – we haven’t been the same,” said Thao Hoang, Jonathan’s father.

There has been no trace of the 21-year-old, despite daily efforts from search and rescue teams to locate him.

Another massive search is planned for Saturday.

“They’re going to go shoulder-to-shoulder and just comb through the woods and in the area one last time and see what we can find,” said the father. “Law enforcement has been astounding and they’ve been so thorough.”

Jonathan is autistic and his family says he doesn’t remember details very well and may have a difficult time reaching out to someone who could help him get home.

PREVIOUS: ‘I feel like I’m in a nightmare’: Arlington family asks public to help find missing son with autism

“If he is, you know, without protective clothing and adequate food and whatnot, the window is getting, you know, diminishing,” said Hoang.

But the community is not giving up – holding a candlelight vigil Thursday night near the family’s home.

“We’re basically broke into pieces, but the love we feel from the community and friends, is helping us to stay together,” said Hoang.

Pictures of Jonathan are posted all over the town.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911 right away.





