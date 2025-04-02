‘I feel like I’m in a nightmare’: Arlington family asks public to help find missing son with autism

ARLINGTON, Wash. — First responders across the region are searching for a missing man with autism.

Jonathan Hoang, 21, has been missing since Sunday evening.

His family told KIRO 7 that they believe he left the house, located in Arlington on 114th Drive Northeast, using the back door.

They believe he left with his mother’s slip-on shoes, his iPad, and was last seen wearing a pair of khaki pants and a t-shirt.

If Jonathan’s iPad connects to Wi-Fi, the family would be notified, however, they believe the device has already died.

“Heartbreaking. It’s painful,” said Thao Hoang, father. “Just disconnected with reality. I feel like I’m in a nightmare. I just want to wake up and see my son again.”

First responders from Snohomish, Island, and King counties were searching through the wooded areas and along a nearby river near the family’s home Tuesday evening.

KIRO 7 spoke with Jonathan’s older sister, Irene Pfister, to learn more about him.

She said her brother, who’s known for his kindness and caring heart. enjoys walking around the neighborhood.

“I’m really scared because if he’s out there and he’s hurt, that hurts to not know where he is. The not knowing is really hard,” she said.

Pfister is asking the public to help her family find her loved one.

“He is the most wholesome person you could interact with. I don’t think he’s ever told a single lie in his whole life. He’s so kind, genuine, and honest, and out of all the people to disappear, he’s the last person to deserve that, and I hope that we can find him,” she shared.

“He’s a really good kid. He’s one of those human beings that you wish there were more of in the world,” the father told KIRO 7.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said crews will continue to search for Hoang throughout Tuesday night and Wednesday early morning.

If anyone has any information on Hoang’s location, they’re asked to call 911.

