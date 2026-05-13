Thunderstorms could rumble through Western Washington Tuesday night

SEATTLE — With an approaching upper-level low-pressure system, flow aloft will be sufficient for uplift and formation of isolated thunderstorms later tonight into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

The best chance for thunderstorms (possibly occurring without wetting rain) will be in the Cascades, though a few isolated lightning strikes could occur in the lowlands as well.

This is an unusual time for thunderstorms to occur and it could happen while you’re sleeping!

Into Wednesday morning, the thunderstorm chance will diminish and we’ll wake up to areas of mainly light rain around the lowlands.

By afternoon, expect some sunbreaks along with some showers — especially in a Puget Sound Convergence Zone north of Seattle.

It will also get breezy, too, with wind gusts over 30 mph in some areas, though there are no wind warnings or advisories for Western Washington.

However, east of the Cascades into central and eastern Washington, stronger winds have prompted Wind Advisories and even some High Wind Warnings in eastern parts of the state.

Thursday will be drier overall but not completely void of rain chances. Highs both Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Another weather system moving through Friday into Saturday will bring more chances of rain, but also some drier periods. Highs will be chilly — only in the upper 50s in Seattle.

There could be an isolated thunderstorm chance on Friday afternoon and evening, and we’ll be monitoring that potential.

In the Cascades, there could be some snow down to 3,500 to 4,000 feet Friday through Saturday and perhaps even a little slush down to Snoqualmie Pass. Snowfall amounts at the passes look fairly low, but we’ll watch this as the forecast evolves.

By Sunday into next week, high pressure aloft, more sunshine, and warmer temperatures will return with highs in the 60s to near 70.

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