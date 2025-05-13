Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks 2025 schedule - What we know so far

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Cincinnati Bengals vSeattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 08: Fans celebrate after a Seattle Seahawks touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals at CenturyLink Field on September 8, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images) (Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

The NFL will be releasing the full 2025 schedule for the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday afternoon, at about 5pm, but some information is already out there.

First off, their opponents for the upcoming season are known:

  • Home - Arizona Cardinals
  • Home - Los Angeles Rams
  • Home - San Francisco 49ers
  • Home - Houston Texans
  • Home - Indianapolis Colts
  • Home - New Orleans Saints
  • Home - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Home - Minnesota Vikings
  • Away - Arizona Cardinals
  • Away - Los Angeles Rams
  • Away - San Francisco 49ers
  • Away - Atlanta Falcons
  • Away - Carolina Panthers
  • Away - Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Away - Tennessee Titans
  • Away - Washington Commanders
  • Away - Pittsburgh Steelers

International games have been announced, but the Seahawks will not be traveling abroad this season. (The ‘Team Announced Wednesday’ can’t be the Seahawks, because the Seahawks are not playing the Chargers.)

Although the Seahawks have no international games, according to the NFL, they will have the third most miles to travel this season with 31,302 miles.

Monday’s season opener will not be the ‘Hawks either.

Fox announced a Week 16 double-header for a Monday. No Seahawks.

Prime Video announced Black Friday and Christmas games. No Seahawks.

ESPN announced a Nov. 10 game. No Seahawks.

@gma

We got a sneak peek at the 2025 MNF lineup with Troy Aikman and Joe Buck -- which will include the @philadelphiaeagles at the@packers on November 10th!The full MNF lineup will be announced tomorrow night on @espn #mondaynightfootball #mnf #packers #eagles #eaglesfootball #packersnation #greenbaypackers #philadelphiaeagles #nfl

♬ original sound - Good Morning America - Good Morning America

On Wednesday, CBS will reveal additional matchups on CBS Mornings.

Netflix will also have a reveal Wednesday.

RUMORS

Local sports radio talent Softy says the Seahawks are playing the 49ers in their home opener on Sept. 7, however that has yet to be confirmed.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read