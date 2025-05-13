Seattle Seahawks 2025 schedule - What we know so far

The NFL will be releasing the full 2025 schedule for the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday afternoon, at about 5pm, but some information is already out there.

First off, their opponents for the upcoming season are known:

Home - Arizona Cardinals

Home - Los Angeles Rams

Home - San Francisco 49ers

Home - Houston Texans

Home - Indianapolis Colts

Home - New Orleans Saints

Home - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Home - Minnesota Vikings

Away - Arizona Cardinals

Away - Los Angeles Rams

Away - San Francisco 49ers

Away - Atlanta Falcons

Away - Carolina Panthers

Away - Jacksonville Jaguars

Away - Tennessee Titans

Away - Washington Commanders

Away - Pittsburgh Steelers

International games have been announced, but the Seahawks will not be traveling abroad this season. (The ‘Team Announced Wednesday’ can’t be the Seahawks, because the Seahawks are not playing the Chargers.)

The 2025 international slate!



📺: NFL Schedule Release — Wednesday 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN2

📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/PFBwbjG1m0 — NFL (@NFL) May 13, 2025

Although the Seahawks have no international games, according to the NFL, they will have the third most miles to travel this season with 31,302 miles.

Thirty-two NFL teams will travel 625,947 miles this season. Here is the breakdown, via @billsperos: pic.twitter.com/WJ2sU5hrVG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2025

Monday’s season opener will not be the ‘Hawks either.

Fox announced a Week 16 double-header for a Monday. No Seahawks.

Prime Video announced Black Friday and Christmas games. No Seahawks.

ESPN announced a Nov. 10 game. No Seahawks.

On Wednesday, CBS will reveal additional matchups on CBS Mornings.

Netflix will also have a reveal Wednesday.

RUMORS

Local sports radio talent Softy says the Seahawks are playing the 49ers in their home opener on Sept. 7, however that has yet to be confirmed.

Hearing the Seahawks will open the season vs the 49ers at home on 9/7



Official announcement comes tomorrow — Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) May 13, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group