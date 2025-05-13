Seattle Seahawks 2025 schedule - What we know so far

The NFL will be releasing the full 2025 schedule for the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday afternoon, at about 5pm, but some information is already out there.
First off, their opponents for the upcoming season are known:
- Home - Arizona Cardinals
- Home - Los Angeles Rams
- Home - San Francisco 49ers
- Home - Houston Texans
- Home - Indianapolis Colts
- Home - New Orleans Saints
- Home - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Home - Minnesota Vikings
- Away - Arizona Cardinals
- Away - Los Angeles Rams
- Away - San Francisco 49ers
- Away - Atlanta Falcons
- Away - Carolina Panthers
- Away - Jacksonville Jaguars
- Away - Tennessee Titans
- Away - Washington Commanders
- Away - Pittsburgh Steelers
International games have been announced, but the Seahawks will not be traveling abroad this season. (The ‘Team Announced Wednesday’ can’t be the Seahawks, because the Seahawks are not playing the Chargers.)
The 2025 international slate!
NFL Schedule Release — Wednesday 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN2
Stream on @NFLPlus
Although the Seahawks have no international games, according to the NFL, they will have the third most miles to travel this season with 31,302 miles.
Thirty-two NFL teams will travel 625,947 miles this season. Here is the breakdown, via @billsperos:
Monday’s season opener will not be the ‘Hawks either.
Fox announced a Week 16 double-header for a Monday. No Seahawks.
Prime Video announced Black Friday and Christmas games. No Seahawks.
ESPN announced a Nov. 10 game. No Seahawks.
@gma
We got a sneak peek at the 2025 MNF lineup with Troy Aikman and Joe Buck -- which will include the @philadelphiaeagles at the@packers on November 10th!The full MNF lineup will be announced tomorrow night on @espn #mondaynightfootball #mnf #packers #eagles #eaglesfootball #packersnation #greenbaypackers #philadelphiaeagles #nfl♬ original sound - Good Morning America - Good Morning America
On Wednesday, CBS will reveal additional matchups on CBS Mornings.
Netflix will also have a reveal Wednesday.
RUMORS
Local sports radio talent Softy says the Seahawks are playing the 49ers in their home opener on Sept. 7, however that has yet to be confirmed.
Hearing the Seahawks will open the season vs the 49ers at home on 9/7
Official announcement comes tomorrow
