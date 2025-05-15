Deputies release video of deadly police shooting in Poulsbo

POULSBO, Wash. — A new video released by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) shows the moments leading up to a deadly police shooting last week in Poulsbo.

The incident began last week when a Poulsbo police officer attempted to stop a vehicle near Viking Way and Nordic Cove Lane. The driver, 41-year-old Justin Moegling, refused to pull over, prompting a pursuit, according to police.

After the vehicle came to a stop, officers approached Moegling, who was reportedly armed with a large knife. Authorities said Moegling refused to comply with commands and “posed a threat to officers and deputies on the scene.”

The video shows police using a stun gun before asking Moegling to drop the knife, but Moegling stands up and appears to bring the knife back. The video is paused as Poulsbo police officers open fire, ultimately killing him.

KCSO deputies were there to assist but reportedly did not fire any shots. However, per protocol, two Kitsap County Sheriff’s Deputies involved in the incident are on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

The Washington State Office of Independent Investigations is now investigating.

