Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Poulsbo after fleeing traffic stop with knife

POULSBO, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A man armed with a large knife was shot and killed by law enforcement officers Wednesday night after leading them on a pursuit through Poulsbo, police confirmed.

The incident began around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday when a Poulsbo police officer attempted to stop a vehicle near Viking Way and Nordic Cove Lane. The driver refused to pull over, prompting a pursuit. Deputies from the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist, according to a news release from the Poulsbo Police Department.

After the vehicle came to a stop, officers approached the driver, who was reportedly armed with a large knife. Authorities said the suspect refused to comply with commands and posed a threat to officers and deputies on the scene.

Police pursuit turns into officer-involved shooting

“After attempts to de-escalate and the use of non-lethal options were unsuccessful, the suspect continued to present a lethal threat to officers, causing the use of deadly force, which resulted in the death of the suspect,” the police department said in the release

No officers or deputies were injured during the incident.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

In accordance with standard procedure, the officers and deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave. The Washington State Office of Independent Investigations (OII) has taken over the investigation into the shooting.

The area around Viking Way and Nordic Cove Lane was closed for several hours as investigators processed the scene.

Further details about the incident, including the events leading up to the shooting and the suspect’s background, have not been released. Authorities have not indicated whether body camera footage or dashcam video captured the incident.

The Poulsbo Police Department and Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office have not provided additional comments beyond the initial news release.

Listen to “Seattle’s Morning News” with Charlie Harger and Manda Factor weekday mornings from 5-9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio. Subscribe to the podcast here.

©2025 Cox Media Group