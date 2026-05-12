Former Gonzaga basketball star dies at 29

A former Gonzaga basketball star, Brandon Clarke, has died at the age of 29.

The Memphis Grizzlies made the announcement on Tuesday that he’d passed.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke. Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten,” the team shared online. “We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also issued a statement on Clarke’s death:

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Brandon Clarke. As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Brandon’s family, friends and the Grizzlies organization.”

A cause of death has not been announced.

He played for Gonzaga during the 2018-2019 season after spending two years at San Jose State. He appeared in 37 games as a Bulldog.

Clarke was a five-year NBA veteran. He was drafted in 2019 by the Oklahoma City Thunder and later traded to the Grizzlies.

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