Suspect arrested in Vancouver Mall shooting investigation

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police have arrested a suspect in the Halloween night shooting at the Vancouver Mall.

On November 2, 2024, Vancouver PD shared that detectives had received information that the suspect, 22-year-old Travis L. Ward, was inside a residence in Vancouver. Alongside SWAT, detectives arrived at the residence where Ward reportedly surrendered and was taken into custody.

Ward was booked into the Clark County Jail for one count of murder and two counts of assault.

Vancouver PD detectives thanked everyone who submitted information and tips that assisted with this case, noting that most of the tips came through Facebook.

Detectives say they have identified the two women who were pictured in the Crime Stopper release and said they were cooperative with detectives regarding this investigation. Neither are considered suspects or persons of interest in the crime.

According to Vancouver PD, the investigation is continuing and no further information is being released at this time.

