Two injured, one dead in shooting at Vancouver Mall

VANCOUVER, Wash. — One person is dead and two are injured following a shooting at the Vancouver Mall on October 31.

Vancouver Police first posted that they were responding to a disturbance at the Vancouver Mall just after 8 p.m., asking the public to please avoid the area while police investigated.

Half an hour later, Vancouver Police confirmed that a shooting had occurred at the mall, killing one and injuring two.

According to Vancouver PD, police are at the mall as of 8:30 p.m., and the victims have been transported to an area hospital.

Police are continuing the investigation, and shared that there is currently no active threat inside the mall. Vancouver Police also said that they are making contact with people who were sheltering in place inside the mall.

Police told anyone who has been sheltering in place inside the mall they can leave through any open exit, adding, “The reunification area is outside the Hobby Lobby for anyone who was separated during the incident. Again, anyone inside the mall is free to leave through any open exit.”

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the VPD Tip Line at 360-487-7399.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

