Washington cements ‘high-capacity’ magazine ban in landmark ruling

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The Washington Supreme Court has upheld the state’s ban on high-capacity firearm magazines, reversing a lower court’s previous decision.

The law was first passed in 2022, making it illegal to buy or sell magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds. However, people who already own “high-capacity magazines” can keep them, according to The Seattle Times.

In a 7-2 majority opinion, Justice Charles Johnson stated that large-capacity magazines (LCMs) are not considered “arms” under constitutional definitions and are not necessary for self-defense. Six national gun rights groups had filed separate briefs during the lawsuit, hoping the Supreme Court would kill the ban.

Currently, 13 other states have similar bans on high-capacity magazines. The fight over the ban began in 2023 when the Cowlitz County Superior Court ruled that it violated both state and federal constitutional rights. Gator’s Custom Guns, a Kelso-based gun retailer, argued that the state’s ruling was not consistent with longstanding firearm traditions.

Former Attorney General and current Governor Bob Ferguson has previously voiced support for the ban. He claims that siding with the lower court’s interpretation could threaten the state’s broader authority to regulate guns, such as AR-15s and fully automatic weapons. He claimed that imposing “sensible limits on military-style guns” is non-exclusive with the constitutional right to self-defense.





