WSDOT working overtime to reopen passes for busy holiday travel

North Cascades Highway

The final stretch of emergency repairs is underway along a closed section of the North Cascades Highway/SR 20 between Colonial Creek Campground (milepost 130) and Porcupine Creek (milepost 156). Contractors will work 24/7 to reopen the highway by June 25, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

WSDOT selected Trimaxx Construction Inc. for the new contract to perform repairs along a six-mile stretch of SR 20 between Canyon Creek Trailhead and Granite Creek (mileposts 142 to 148). Trimaxx was the contractor that repaired a section of SR 530 that the Sauk River washed out during the December atmospheric river storms and flooding.

The damaged area that Trimaxx will repair along SR 20 includes:

Three locations where the embankment supporting the roadway needs rebuilding

More than 1,000 feet of lane has been undermined or collapsed

Approximately two miles of damaged or collapsed asphalt shoulder

Approximately three miles of ditch line need to be repaired

More than 1,000 feet of damaged guardrail and concrete barrier

Approximately 15 culverts are damaged or covered by debris

Initial emergency repairs

Interwest Construction Inc. of Burlington began emergency work on SR 20 earlier this month to stabilize a slope and clear debris from a March rockslide near Diablo Lake (milepost 131). Work at both sites will take place simultaneously.

Crews recently completed dislodging loose rocks and debris from the slope using hand tools and air compressors. They’re now hauling away the last of the debris and drilling holes in the rock face so that long steel dowels can be anchored to stabilize the slope. The steel dowels range from 20 to 60 feet long and are placed as directed by WSDOT geotechnical engineers, carefully examining the slope as work progresses.

Active work zone off-limits

The closed section of SR 20 between mileposts 130 and 156 will remain an active work zone until repairs are complete. Work is expected around the clock in a narrow corridor, and no unauthorized people are allowed.

There is no safe way to allow public access through the area, including hiking, biking, or camping, until work is complete and SR 20 reopens. Portable electronic signs are posted at both ends of the closure, reminding people that no access is permitted.

Chinook Pass/Cayuse Pass

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is in the final stage of clearing a path over Mount Rainier National Park, which closes each winter due to heavy snow and increased avalanche danger.

This includes the combination of two passes, Chinook/SR 410 and Cayuse/SR 123. WSDOT has already cleared both highways of snow and has moved to the final phase of clearing Stevens Canyon Road and Sunrise Park Road. WSDOT has stated that they plan to reopen this route at 8 a.m. Friday, May 22, in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

As a reminder, all commercial vehicles are prohibited from traveling through Mount Rainier National Park, which includes sections of SR 123 and SR 410.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

©2026 Cox Media Group