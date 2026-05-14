Seattle Mariners and Live Nation are building a new concert venue near T-Mobile Park

The Seattle Mariners and Live Nation are joining forces to create a new major concert venue near T-Mobile Park in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood.

The venue, which is expected to have a capacity of 5,500 seats, will take over the site of Pyramid Brewery at 1201 1st Avenue S., according to The Seattle Times. Pyramid Brewery closed in 2020.

“Seattle has helped shape the sound of modern music, launching artists who have influenced culture worldwide,” Jeff Trisler, the Pacific Northwest regional president for Live Nation, said in a prepared statement. “This new purpose-built venue is an investment in continuing that legacy. We are enhancing the city’s ability to attract even more major tours to the Pacific Northwest while supporting the next generation of performers as they grow.”

The concert venue will act as an addition to the existing Boxyard development, which is home to Hatback Bar & Grill, Steelheads Alley, and Victory Hall. It’s meant to operate as a venue and showcase for artists who have outgrown smaller theater-like venues, but aren’t at the stage of selling out stadiums.

“Seattle is one of the world’s great music cities, and this venue is designed to support its continued growth,” Live Nation stated. “Our goal is to create a space that supports artists and adds to Seattle’s music legacy.”

The venue is not expected to open until 2029, creating approximately 700 jobs.

The venue’s name hasn’t been confirmed, as of this reporting, but more details can be found on sodoballroom.com.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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