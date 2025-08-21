18 arrested in protest outside Microsoft’s Redmond campus

The Redmond Police Department (RPD) says officers arrested 18 people during a pro-Palestine protest outside Microsoft’s headquarters on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were dispatched at around 12:15 p.m. and RPD says officers tried to trespass the protesters, but they allegedly resisted, and police began making arrests.

Redmond police say some protesters allegedly poured red paint on the Microsoft sign and on the ground, while others used reportedly stolen chairs and tables to block a pedestrian bridge, RPD posted on Facebook.

18 protesters were arrested with charges ranging from trespassing, malicious mischief, resisting arrest, and obstruction, according to police.

In a statement to KIRO 7, a Microsoft spokesperson said:

“Yesterday, approximately 35 protesters gathered and protested on the Microsoft campus. When local police officers informed them that this was not permitted on private property, they left.

Today, the group returned and engaged in vandalism and property damage. They also disrupted, harassed, and took tables and tents from local small businesses at a lunchtime farmer’s market for employees. Local police officers made multiple arrests.

Microsoft deeply appreciates and supports the actions of local law enforcement officers and the Redmond Police Department.

As we have made clear, Microsoft is committed to its human rights standards and contractual terms of service, including in the Middle East. The company announced last week that it is pursuing a thorough and independent review of new allegations first reported earlier this month about the purported use of its Azure platform in Israel.

Microsoft will continue to do the hard work needed to uphold its human rights standards in the Middle East, while supporting and taking clear steps to address unlawful actions that damage property, disrupt business or that threaten and harm others."

