Detectives look to identify two women at the Vancouver Mall during Halloween night shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women who were at the Vancouver Mall when two people were injured and one was killed in a Halloween night shooting.

The Vancouver Police Department and Crime Stoppers Oregon are working to locate the two women, releasing images of them, one pictured with a small child. According to Vancouver PD, the women are not believed to be involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the identity of the pictured people is asked to submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

Vancouver PD added that Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for reporting information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime, but tipsters must remain anonymous.

Secure and anonymous tips can be left via the P3 app or at crimestoppersoforegon.com.

The Vancouver Police Department, in conjunction with @CrimeStoppersOR, (Featured Case #24-17) is seeking assistance to identify two women, one who was with a small child, who were at the Vancouver Mall at the time of the shooting.



Detectives are hoping to speak with these two… pic.twitter.com/ZHOroxtGU3 — Vancouver Police USA (@VancouverPDUSA) November 2, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group