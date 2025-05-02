VIDEO: Mt. Rainier Scene Railroad bridge damaged by human-caused fire

PACKWOOD, Wash. — New video shows the moments a fire tore through the bridge for the Mount Rainier Scenic Railroad.

The fire was reported on April 30. Multiple parts of the railroad have collapsed from burn damage.

The fire was determined to be human-caused-- but it was not specified if it was intentionally set or just an accident.

The main line of the operation is still running, and the company says insurance isn’t likely to cover the damages.

The company said it was undergoing repairs.

