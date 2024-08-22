Silver Alert issued out of Kirkland for at-risk man with medical conditions

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A Silver Alert was issued by the Washington State Patrol early Thursday for a 66-year-old at-risk Kirkland man with two medical conditions.

David Harger was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He was riding a Metro bus toward the University of Washington’s Bothell campus.

According to Washington State Patrol, Harger has Parkinson’s disease and dementia and will be unable to return home without help.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 180 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue pants, a red T-shirt, and a black medical bag around his neck with a pump connected to his stomach.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.





©2024 Cox Media Group