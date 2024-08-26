Missing Kirkland man with Parkinson’s, dementia found by community search party

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A Kirkland man with Parkinson’s disease and dementia who was the subject of a Silver Alert is back home safe, thanks to his neighbors.

David Harger was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21. He was riding a Metro bus toward the University of Washington’s Bothell campus and was unable to return home without help, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A Silver Alert was issued on Thursday, Aug. 22.

After the 66-year-old was reported missing, community members formed groups and began a search. Despite several days of fruitless efforts to find him, they didn’t give up.

Four days later, they found him about six blocks from where he was last seen. Medics arrived and assessed Harger, who was taken to a local hospital, where he is stable.

“The dedication and determination of Kirkland’s community members played a critical role in this positive outcome and is a testament to the power of community collaboration and care,” the Kirkland Police Department said in a news release. “The Kirkland Police Department extends its heartfelt gratitude to all the community members who participated in the search efforts.”

