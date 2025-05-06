Whatcom County school bus driver killed in crash

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A Whatcom County school bus driver was killed in a crash last week.

According to Pacific Attorney Group, Annette Lyon was driving her Lynden School District bus, heading west, when an SUV traveling east on Main Street collided with it.

Lyon died in the accident, while the SUV driver was taken to the hospital with “unspecified injuries.”

Pacific Attorney Group said there were no students on the bus during the incident.

“Annette had been a valued member of the district since 2021, and her dedication to our students and families was deeply appreciated,” Lynden District Superintendent David VanderYacht emailed The Lynden Tribune. “She will be greatly missed by our entire Lynden Schools community.”

The media outlet stated authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has surveillance footage to contact the Lynden Police Department at 360-354-2828.

