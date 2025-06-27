Seattle Children’s Hospital’s ‘golden boy’ brings smiles to patients and staff alike

SEATTLE — Seattle Children’s Hospital has a new employee, and he knows how to make an entrance.

His name is Nash. He’s a golden retriever working in inpatient rehabilitation with social worker Tyler Domingo.

He walks around like he owns the place. And he kind of does.

“Nash is a celebrity here,” Domingo told KIRO 7 News.

He’s the first facility dog to work at the hospital—something Domingo is very passionate about.

“My introduction to facility dogs actually came from a different hospital. I worked on the inpatient physical medicine rehabilitation unit at Cincinatti Children’s Hospital where they have a well-established facility dog program,” she told KIRO 7. “I knew the impact that facility dogs could have based on my interactions at that hospital previously. Every child that came across the dogs there was just thrilled.”

When Domingo transferred to Seattle Children’s Hospital and learned they didn’t have facility dogs, she decided to submit an application to Canine Companions.

It’s a national organization that provides highly trained service dogs at no charge to the recipient.

“When we got the green light, I was like, ‘Yes, immediately, sign me up.’”

Domingo took an intensive two-week course to learn all of the commands that Nash had been training on with his puppy raisers.

Nash is fairly new to his new role, but he’s already bringing up the level of care for children and families who desperately need it.

“The most rewarding part of this is just the joy, the joy that he brings people,” Domingo told KIRO 7 News.

Around Nash, the smiles are easy – even when things are hard.

“You’re helping support kids who are learning how to walk again, talk again, who are, their families are navigating significant grief and loss,” Domingo said.

He provides a medicine that no one else can. Domingo told KIRO 7 that one of the most memorable moments she’s had with Nash – was when they helped a three-year-old girl who was screaming in fear of the saw needed to cut off and replace her cast.

“She just gravitated toward him,” Domingo said. “He got up on the therapy mat, and laid with her for the rest of the cast removal. She didn’t cry or scream once after that.”

This good boy instantly makes others feel at ease. With a shake of a tail, he makes dark times golden.

“It all comes down to the joy that it brings others in such a dark point in their life,” Domingo said.

Nash joins a growing network of over 1,150 facility dogs placed by Canine Companions in healthcare, criminal justice, and educational environments across the country.

Canine Companions recently opened an office in Seattle – making its services more accessible to our community. If you’re interested in learning more about Canine Companions, click here.

