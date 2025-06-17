Meet Nash! Seattle Children’s Hospital’s newest employee

SEATTLE — Seattle Children’s Hospital recently welcomed a new employee.

His name is Nash and he’s working in inpatient rehabilitation with one of the social workers.

He will provide physical and emotional support to pediatric patients and their families—thanks to Canine Companions.

It’s a national organization that provides highly trained service dogs at no charge to the recipient.

“Facility dogs like Nash are specially trained to work in healthcare settings, where their presence can help reduce stress and anxiety, promote participation in therapies, and support overall emotional well-being,” said a news release from Canine Companions.

Nash joins a growing network of over 1,150 facility dogs placed by Canine Companions in healthcare, criminal justice, and educational environments across the country.

