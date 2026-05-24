14-year-old accused of shooting 17-year-old in downtown Chelan

CHELAN, Wash. — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 14-year-old boy accused of shooting another teen.

On May 22, around 10:20 p.m., a deputy with the sheriff’s office was already in downtown Chelan when he heard gunshots coming from the Riverwalk parking lot area.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy who had a gunshot wound to his lower back.

The teen was treated on scene until an ambulance arrived.

Witnesses told deputies that the suspected shooter ran off toward the Woodin Avenue Bridge, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

Based on witness statements and evidence collected at the scene, investigators determined the suspect was a 14-year-old boy from Chelan.

The following day, deputies spoke with the suspect via his mother’s phone and coordinated his surrender.

The teen was booked into the juvenile justice center for two counts of first-degree assault.

It’s unclear if or how the suspect and victim knew each other.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect does not attend the Chelan or Manson school districts and that there is no information “indicating any threat to local schools.”

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