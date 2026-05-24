2 arrested in 2021 ‘random’ deadly shooting of Moses Lake man

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two people have been arrested for the 2021 deadly robbery and drive-by shooting of a 24-year-old in Moses Lake.

On May 26, 2021, Kristopher Vincent was found shot to death along Airway Drive. A passing motorist found his body hours after he was shot.

Over the last five years, the case remained open but stalled for lack of leads. New information has led to the arrest of two suspects in the case.

The two men are 20 years old now, but were both 15 at the time of the shooting, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

According to investigators, the pair drove by Vincent as he was walking along Airway Drive NE, near Cochran Road NE. The pair then allegedly decided to rob Vincent, according to investigators.

The pair turned their car around, stopped next to Vincent and shot him, investigators say.

It’s believed this was a random shooting since there is no known connection between Vincent and the two suspects, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the suspects was arrested on May 22 for investigation of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.

The second suspect was served an arrest warrant for first-degree murder and drive-by shooting. He was already in Grant County Jail for an unrelated crime.

In a Facebook post, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said prosecuting attorney Brandon Guernsey is grateful to see the arrests made and is looking forward to seeking justice for Vincent.

“Our hearts remain with Mr. Vincent’s family as they continue to endure this unimaginable loss,” he said.

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