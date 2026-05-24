1 killed in 3-car crash outside Leavenworth

Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles that killed at least one person.

WSP wrote about the incident on X just before 7 p.m. on Saturday.

According to WSP, three cars crashed on SR 2 at the intersection of SR 207 near Coles Corner, which is about 14 miles from Leavenworth.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and multiple people were injured.

Those in the area are advised to use Beaver Valley as an alternative route.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.

©2026 Cox Media Group