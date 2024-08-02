Seattle Aquarium announces new partnership with Muckleshoot Tribe

SEATTLE — On Friday, the Seattle Aquarium announced its new partnership with the Muckleshoot Tribe, a collaboration that hopes to further enrich cultural and marine science education opportunities at the aquarium.

This new partnership hopes to highlight a shared commitment to the waters and marine life of the Pacific Northwest, with Seattle Aquarium President and CEO Bob Davidson recognizing the cultural footprint of the Muckleshoot Tribe, saying, “The Aquarium is on the homelands of the Coast Salish people, and Indigenous science and knowledge is essential to understanding our ocean and restoring its health.”

The collaboration promises new dynamic displays and visitor engagement initiatives, with Muckleshoot Tribal Council Chair Jaison Elkins saying, “This partnership reflects the Muckleshoot Tribe’s deep connection to the Seattle waterfront where our ancestors celebrated the return of the salmon since time immemorial, as well as our support of the Aquarium’s cultural and science education programs, and our shared mission to inspire conservation in our marine environment.”

The two are embarking on multiple projects together, including co-hosting events on Indigenous Community Day, adding custom signage on the new Ocean Pavilion campus, and featuring a cultural display along the hallway across from Crashing Waves habitat in Pier 59.

“We are honored the Muckleshoot Tribe has selected the Seattle Aquarium for this exciting partnership,” said Davidson. “It provides a new, unique opportunity for Indigenous voices to be prominently centered at the Aquarium. I hope it supports efforts to deepen our relationships with other tribes and Indigenous communities.”

According to the Aquarium, Indigenous consultants, artists, and tribal leaders have all been instrumental in shaping Aquarium programs and the new Ocean Pavilion expansion opening on August 29. The expansion will welcome new sea life to three brand-new immersive habitats and is expected to educate more than 1.2 million visitors each year.

This partnership was made possible in part with support from the Seattle Kraken and the Oak View Group.





