Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-90; 22-year-old driver charged with DUI

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A 63-year-old motorcyclist from Seattle was killed when he was rear-ended by an SUV while driving on Interstate 90 over the weekend.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash happened on westbound I-90 about six miles out of Ellensburg.

WSP said a Jeep hit the motorcyclist from behind, and during that crash, a third vehicle hit the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. WSP said he was wearing a helmet.

The other people involved in the crash were not injured.

The 22-year-old driver of the Jeep has been charged with DUI.

