Exclusive look at Ocean Pavilion inside the Seattle Aquarium ahead of reopening

SEATTLE — For the past four years, the Seattle Aquarium has been undergoing renovations, expansion, and a much-needed upgrade. And in just a few weeks, the results of the $170-million makeover will be unveiled.

KIRO 7 was given an exclusive sneak peek; taking viewers behind the scenes to see some of the fish and fun before anyone else.

“Even bigger and better,” says Dr. Erin Meyer about the expansion. She serves as the Chief Conservation Officer for the Seattle Aquarium.

She, along with construction crews and aquarium staff, are preparing an elaborate ecosystem for thousands of fish. The grand opening of the expansion now set for August 29th, named the Ocean Pavilion.

The Reef Exhibit is the largest habitat at the Ocean Pavilion. “It’s almost half a million gallons of water,” says Dr. Meyer.

The exhibit will soon be home to fish, sharks, stingrays, and the memorable ‘Bowmouth guitarfish’. Just to name a few.

“This incredible crazy-looking animal that looks like a combination of a shark and a ray and a dinosaur,” says Meyer about the Bowmouth guitarfish.

The fun continues across the way from ‘The Reef Exhibit’. The open space is named ‘One Ocean Hall, where cameras and projectors create an immersion of underwater scenes.

“You’re in the thick of it! You’re going to feel like you just went diving in a coral reef,” says Dr. Meyer.

Upstairs is the third exhibit - the Archipelago. It’s a work in progress, that will soon be filled with seagrass, mangroves, coral, and fish.

Dr. Meyers tells KIRO 7 she’s eager for visitors to experience this exhibit, and continue to learn more about our waters.

“Part of what we want to do with the Ocean Pavilion is inspire people to care, inspire people to think about their connections, build empathy for these incredibly unique animals they’ll get a chance to see here. And hopefully, it’ll inspire them to take action as they’re walking out the door,” says Dr. Meyer.

In the coming weeks, it will be move-in day for thousands of fish and other marine life.

Visitors can now purchase tickets to the Ocean Pavilion. Opening day is August 29th.

