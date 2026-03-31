Car lands upside down after flying down 50-foot embankment off I-90 near Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Medics are assessing whether a driver has injuries after their car went down a 50-foot embankment on Interstate 90.

Eastside Fire and Rescue, Bellevue Medics, and troopers with Washington State Patrol are on the scene.

The crash happened near milepost 40, heading eastbound.

Troopers say speed was a factor.

Almost there !! Cause was speed for this crash. pic.twitter.com/dlqrFfwKg9 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) March 31, 2026

Crews are working to remove the vehicle, which landed on its top, in some trees.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

©2026 Cox Media Group