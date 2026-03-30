One person dead after being pulled from Green Lake in Seattle

SEATTLE — A person has died after they were pulled from Green Lake in Seattle this afternoon.

The Seattle Fire Department was called to Green Lake Drive North around 3:30 p.m. for a report of someone in the water.

Crews pulled them from the water, and they were pronounced dead.

At this time, it’s unclear if the person drowned.

We currently do not know the person’s age or gender.

KIRO 7 News has a crew headed to the area to learn more about what happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

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