SEA wants your opinion on the sustainability of airport expansion

SEATAC, Wash. — The Port of Seattle is taking comments on what impacts a major expansion to SEA could have on the local environment.

Seattle-Tacoma Airport can feel crowded even at the slowest time, and with a closed checkpoint and the busy holiday travel season, it will start to feel even more cramped.

The airport has a plan to expand, and now, they want your opinion on the sustainability and environmental impact of the planned expansion.

“Definitely needs to expand, I think ten years from now we’ll be so out of room that people will not want to fly into Seattle or out of Seattle,” said traveler Patrick Dougherty from Mercer Island.

Dougherty admitted he often looks at Paine Field for flights -- hoping he doesn’t have to fight the crowds at SEA.

He’s not alone with the idea that the airport could use more room.

Traveler Jodi Wheat from Puyallup agreed, saying, “Yes, it’s always crowded.”

The Port of Seattle says it completed its sustainable airport master plan, coined SAMP, in 2018. It outlines a plan to grow, and deal with higher passenger and cargo volume.

Long-term, officials want to build a second new terminal, add new roadways, and improve the taxiways for jets.

While supporters believe these changes are necessary to accommodate passenger growth, critics argue that increased air and noise pollution will affect neighboring communities for years to come.

Construction is underway on a few projects already, and passengers are feeling the growing pains.

By 2032, the Port of Seattle estimates SEA will service 57 million passengers a year.

Travelers have from now until December 13th to comment on the environmental impact, and the Port says several open houses are being held to inform the public.

To find more information or submit comments, visit: airportprojects.net/sampntpenvironmentalreview/









