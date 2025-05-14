VIDEO: Man who cut ankle monitor, escaped house arrest found under bridge, police pull him to safety

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — A new video released by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment officers arrest a wanted man from a precarious position following a multi-agency search.

The man, David Williford, was found climbing along beams underneath the High Steel Bridge in Mason County, high above the Skokomish River.

Williford had cut his ankle monitor off in West Seattle, where he was on house arrest for incest-related charges. Williford has a history of child sex crimes and animal abuse.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Williford was having a mental health crisis when they found him yesterday. At first, he wasn’t cooperating, but eventually, he allowed deputies to help him over the railing and safely onto the bridge.

He was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation before being taken to jail on a warrant for escaping community custody.

