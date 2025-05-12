West Seattle manhunt underway: Convicted child sex offender, animal abuser escapes house arrest

SEATTLE — This story was initially published on MyNorthwest.com

A man with a known history of child sex crimes and animal abuse freed himself from his ankle monitor and escaped house arrest. He is currently on the run, as of this reporting, with a manhunt underway.

David Williford, 38, was recently sentenced on April 29 to house arrest for a charge involving incest. He was last seen in West Seattle’s North Admiral neighborhood on May 5.

He is 6′4″ and now bald, according to CrimeStoppers.

Williford’s charges in 2015

Williford has a long track record of heinous crimes. Ten years ago, he was charged with child rape and child molestation while simultaneously facing six counts of animal abuse. According to prosecutors, Williford methodically tortured animals for entertainment.

Last month, Williford was sentenced to home arrest and ordered to stay with his mother. He removed his ankle monitor less than a week later and fled the scene before responding authorities could get to the residence.

He is wanted for failure to report, as he is in violation of his sentencing conditions, according to the Department of Corrections.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

If you spot him, call 911.

