Pierce County family wants accountability after 5-year-old nephew dies from fentanyl poisoning

A Pierce County family wants more people to be held accountable after finding out their 5-year-old nephew died of fentanyl poisoning.

In March, deputies say Brentlee Lawrence, 5, was found unresponsive while sleeping next to his mother, 32-year-old Jordyn Shank.

On Monday, Shank was charged with first-degree manslaughter in Pierce County.

“It’s sad, and this shouldn’t have happened. He’s only five, and he will only ever be five,” said the child’s uncle, Cody Parsons.

Cody and his wife, Cassandra, say they loved Brentlee like one of their own.

“My sister kind of shut me out after I threatened to take him if I ever caught her on drugs again. She didn’t answer my calls, she didn’t really let me spend time with him after that,” said Cody.

The Parsons say the problems started when Brentlee was just a baby. They were his foster parents for about 8 months after he was born, until they say Brentlee’s father regained custody.

“I don’t want to be here right now. We thought we could get him back,” said Cassandra.

They say Shank, Brentlee’s mother, is not the only one who should be at fault for this tragedy.

Court documents show the child was living in filthy conditions with no running water or power.

“I don’t understand why nothing was done or why he wasn’t removed from the home after so many calls have been made,” Cody added.

They believe state agencies need to be held accountable.

According to call logs from Pierce County deputies, there were at least nine concerned calls to check on Brentlee’s family.

“The state should do more, CPS should do more, and anybody that went into that home and saw his living conditions and didn’t call is also part of the problem,” Cassandra explained.

Instead of watching him grow up, they’re mourning the life he won’t get to live.

“I’m gonna grieve his loss longer than I’ve known him. I’ll never get to see his smile again, I’ll never get to, get to spend more time with him,” said Cassandra.

©2025 Cox Media Group