5-year-old found dead in bed, child was sleeping with a parent

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A 5-year-old boy was found dead after a parent sleeping in the same bed woke up to the child deceased on March 13 in Puyallup, according to the Pierce County Sheriff.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner is working to determine a cause of death and police say no arrests have been made at this time.

The Sheriff’s office confirmed the boy did not have past illnesses or medical conditions.

Authorities are still actively investigating the case.

This is a developing story.

