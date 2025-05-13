FBI, local agencies capture man accused of shooting AR-15 at Thurston County deputy

A man wanted for allegedly firing an AR-15 rifle at a Thurston County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Tuesday afternoon near the Nevada-California border, ending a multi-day manhunt across multiple states, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The FBI Criminal Apprehension Team, with air support, used a Grappler device to stop the vehicle carrying 27-year-old Damien Madison and his mother.

Both were taken into custody.

Authorities say the arrest followed a coordinated effort between federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

The search for Madison began after deputies say he opened fire on a pursuing K9 deputy during a chase that started in Grays Harbor and ended in Thurston County.

According to Sheriff Derek Sanders, Madison began throwing objects at the patrol vehicle before firing multiple rounds from an AR-15, disabling the deputy’s vehicle on Waldrick Road Southeast.

10 time convicted felon opens fire with AR15 during pursuit Viewer discretion advised. Here is the footage from last week’s pursuit where a 10 time convicted felon and armed career criminal opened fire on a K9 Unit with an AR15 approximately 15 times during his third high speed chase in 6 months. This incident occurred after being released from jail when we captured him from two prior high speed chases in which he was also armed, all while he is out on “community custody” for his prior prison sentence for firearm related offenses. A multi-day manhunt is underway, however the shooter has not been captured as of yet which has placed everyone he comes in contact with in jeopardy. He has made statements that he will not be taken alive. We have been urgently attempting to get word out to other police agencies so an unsuspecting police officer isn’t killed trying to pull him over. Soft stances on hardened criminals only further embolden their efforts to hurt others. Our citizens and law enforcement officers deserve better than this. Posted by Sheriff Sanders on Sunday, May 11, 2025

Madison then ran into nearby woods after being dropped off by a driver, who was arrested at the scene. A large-scale search followed, involving SWAT teams, Guardian One helicopter support, and officers from surrounding jurisdictions.

Sheriff Sanders said Madison had a long criminal history, including car theft and burglary, and warned the public he was “armed and dangerous.” He speculated during the search that Madison could be hiding in an unoccupied outbuilding or may have already stolen another vehicle.

“He has a history of stealing cars after fleeing from stolen cars,” Sanders said. “He’s also a prolific burglar, so there’s a decent chance that he is in someone’s shed, barn, or house, which may be not occupied.”

Sanders also expressed frustration over what he said were repeated warnings about Madison’s danger to the community. “Last time I talked about him, I actually specifically stated that if the judges don’t start taking this seriously, that someone’s going to get hurt or killed, and here we are—shooting at the police,” Sanders said.

Officials have not yet released details on the charges Madison and his mother may face following their capture.

©2025 Cox Media Group