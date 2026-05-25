Family and friends honor hiker who died on Mount Pugh with memorial skydive

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Family and friends of Alex Keen, the 34-year-old man who died on a hike on Mount Pugh, are set to gather Sunday evening for a memorial skydive in his honor at Skydive Snohomish.

The event coincides with what would have been his 35th birthday on May 24.

Keen had gone missing weeks ago while hiking on Mount Pugh.

Several days later, Snohomish search and rescue crews located his body about 800 feet down the mountainside.

Keen’s aunt, Karin Clemeston, reflected on her nephew’s life.

“It was a life well lived, but… he should still be living it. He should still be living it,” Clemeston said. “The waiting was absolutely agonizing.”

Jo Schimpfoessl Cornejo, who worked with Keen for years, was also involved in the search.

“I was there for the three days they were out searching for him,” Cornejo said.

Cornejo noted that the day Keen’s body was found brought a mix of emotions.

“It was awful. It was really sad, but we were also just really happy to get him back and bring him home,” Cornejo said.

Keen was a significant figure in the skydiving community, known for making each dive memorable.

“He’d make each dive super memorable. Make sure if the planes diving and you’re the last one out and make sure to get really good shots,” Cornejo said.

His former co-workers will perform the memorial skydive to honor him.

“Things are going to be sad, but also it’s going to be really beautiful being able to give back and remember him on his birthday to show how much he meant to us,” Cornejo said.

Cornejo also shared Keen’s philosophy of life, encouraging others to embrace experiences.

“Go outdoors. Be out there. Do things that make you feel afraid and….always look up,” Cornejo advised.

Keen’s family has established a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

They are also encouraging donations to the Snohomish Search and Rescue volunteers who aided in his recovery.

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