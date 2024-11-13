SEA’s future development: You have more time to share your thoughts

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Port of Seattle is giving the public more time to share their thoughts on the future development of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

Wednesday morning, the port sent an announcement, extending the cut-off from December 5 to 13 to review the draft Environmental Assessment of its Sustainable Airport Master Plan and submit feedback online or by mail.

The master plan serves as SEA’s strategic blueprint for the future. It includes 31 projects, including a second terminal, an elevated busway, and new cargo facilities.

There are also a series of in-person meetings happening this week. The next one is tonight at Mount Rainier High School in Des Moines from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Another meeting will take place tomorrow at Highline High School in Burien from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A final meeting takes place Saturday at McMicken Heights Elementary in SeaTac from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Over the next decade, the Puget Sound region is projected to grow by another one million people. SEA is one of the busiest airports in the country, ranking 15th in the country in 2023, according to the Bureau of Transportation. To accommodate the likely growth and align with the Port’s sustainability goals, the master plan was created.

Written comments may be submitted to: Mr. Steve Rybolt, Port of Seattle, Aviation Environment and Sustainability, P.O. Box 68727, Seattle, WA 98168. Comments must be postmarked by 5:00 pm on December 13, 2024.

Comments may also be submitted via email to SAMP@portseattle.org or on the project website. Comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. Pacific on December 13, 2024.

You can read the Environmental Assessment here or view a physical copy at the SEA Airport and local libraries.

