Roundup of roads and highways blocked by storm debris

UPDATED 4:15 a.m. - Wednesday, November 20

Northbound and southbound State Route 9 are closed north of Hoogdal Road (between mileposts 60 and 66) early Wednesday due to multiple downed trees and power lines near Sedro-Woolley, with no ETA to reopen.

There is no estimate when NB & SB traffic will reopen. Please seek alternate routes and add time to your travel plans. pic.twitter.com/mYfjp3P494 — WSDOT North (@wsdot_north) November 20, 2024

Eastbound and westbound State Route 164 are closed near Southeast 368th Place (milepost 5) early Wednesday due to fallen trees and downed power lines southeast of Auburn, with no ETA to reopen.

We have no estimate when the road will reopen. People traveling through the area should seek alternate routes and add time to their travel plans. pic.twitter.com/btlUal1gTg — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) November 20, 2024

State Route 18 is still closed in both directions between I-90 and Issaquah-Hobart Road due to downed trees near the Tiger Mountain summit, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

UPDATE 9:07pm: We still do have an estimate when SR 18 will reopen over #TigerMtn summit. It closed to EB & WB traffic between I-90 and Iss-Hob Road earlier due to multiple downed trees in the area.



Please continue to use alternate routes. https://t.co/BgG21IjLxt pic.twitter.com/bKpGqXRcCx — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) November 20, 2024

A downed tree blocked four lanes of northbound I-405 just south of I-90 Tuesday night, but crews were able to remove the tree and reopen the affected lanes around midnight.

CORRECTION: There were two trees that fell and were blocking NB I-405 lanes within a few miles of each other. This tree just south of I-90 is still blocking lanes, but our crews are working to remove it. https://t.co/T3Zjtf1cv4 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) November 20, 2024





