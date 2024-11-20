Local

Roundup of roads and highways blocked by storm debris

By Katy Wade, KIRO 7 News

UPDATED 4:15 a.m. - Wednesday, November 20

Northbound and southbound State Route 9 are closed north of Hoogdal Road (between mileposts 60 and 66) early Wednesday due to multiple downed trees and power lines near Sedro-Woolley, with no ETA to reopen.

Eastbound and westbound State Route 164 are closed near Southeast 368th Place (milepost 5) early Wednesday due to fallen trees and downed power lines southeast of Auburn, with no ETA to reopen.

State Route 18 is still closed in both directions between I-90 and Issaquah-Hobart Road due to downed trees near the Tiger Mountain summit, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

A downed tree blocked four lanes of northbound I-405 just south of I-90 Tuesday night, but crews were able to remove the tree and reopen the affected lanes around midnight.


