One person has died and half a million remain without power following ‘bomb cyclone’

The massive cyclone responsible for extreme wind that tore through neighborhoods across Western Washington overnight knocked over trees and powerlines, blocked highways, took out power to over half a million people, and killed one woman.

By Wednesday morning, all wind-related warnings/advisories had been canceled except for a Blizzard Warning for the eastern Slopes of the Cascades.

However, roads and highways across Western Washington continue to be blocked by storm debris into Wednesday morning, with crews working to remove downed trees, active powerlines, and other debris from the road.

Sound Transit announced a delayed start for Link light rail service Wednesday morning to allow crews extra time to inspect and clear storm debris. The 1-line and 2-line service, which typically begins at 5 a.m., will start at 7 a.m.

Power outages from downed trees and power lines knocked out power to at least 650,000 people, with an expected “multiple-day outage” according to Puget Sound Energy.

In Lynnwood, a woman in her 50s was killed when a large tree fell on a homeless encampment shortly after 7 p.m., according to South County Fire.

As the sun rises and the full extent of the damage comes to light, Seattle City Light reminded people to “stay back and do not touch any downed powerlines, be mindful of falling trees and debris, and if you must travel, treat all dark traffic signals as all-way stops.”













