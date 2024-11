Sound Transit announced a delayed start for Link light rail service Wednesday morning to allow crews extra time to clear storm debris following Tuesday night’s major windstorm.

Service, which typically begins at 5 a.m., will start at 7 a.m.

The delay follows efforts by overnight crews working to ensure tracks are clear and all systems are safe for operation.

Riders are encouraged to monitor service alerts for the latest updates as conditions may change.

