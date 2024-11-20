Power outages on the rise as strong Pacific storm moves into Washington

Thousands are now without power as the incoming Pacific storm is beginning to hit Western Washington.

As of 3:40 p.m., Puget Sound Energy reports that over 8,300 customers are impacted by outages.

Overall the state is reporting over 8,800 without power. Some of the outages are caused by vegetation or equipment failure. Other outages are currently under investigation.

Snohomish County PUD said that crews have been out preparing for the storm.

“So we’ve been preparing for this storm for two days now. Making sure our trucks are loaded with all the equipment they’ll need to restore power as quickly as they safely can,” said Kellie Stickney, spokesperson for Snohomish Couty PUD. “We’ll even start reaching out to our partner agencies to make sure if we need mutual crews, that we’ve already started those conversations.

The incoming storm is expected to bring high winds, rain, and blizzard conditions in the mountain passes.

KIRO 7 has teams around Western Washington bringing the latest conditions on the road.

©2024 Cox Media Group