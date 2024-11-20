Woman dies after tree falls into home in Bellevue during storm

BELLEVUE — A woman was killed after a tree fell into a home in the Bridle Falls neighborhood of Bellevue during last night’s extreme weather.

According to the Bellevue Fire Department, crews responded around 7 p.m. to this incident, which killed the caller’s wife.

She was reportedly showering when the tree fell.

Crews say the caller was taken to safety until conditions near the home improved.

A statement from Bellevue Fire Department wrote, “We are thinking of the family, and community, which we know are impacted by this death.”

