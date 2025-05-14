Kayaker missing in Strait of Juan de Fuca after calling 911

STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA, Wash. — The search has been called off for a kayaker who went missing in the Strait of Juan de Fuca Tuesday.

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office says Ty Coone called 911 around 3 p.m. and said he was drowning.

His phone’s GPS placed him north of Cline Spit.

The U.S. Coast Guard was called in to help with the search.

Deputies say Coone’s kayak, life vest, and paddle were recovered, but he remains missing.

He was last believed to be wearing a hoodie, rain gear, a backpack, and possibly a hat and sunglasses.

The search and rescue team says they believe Coone was fishing from his kayak when he fell in.

“Our thoughts are with Ty’s loved ones,” deputies wrote online.

