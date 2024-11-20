Downed trees force closure of SR 18 in both directions near Tiger Mountain

State Route 18 is closed in both directions between I-90 and Issaquah-Hobart Road due to downed trees near the Tiger Mountain summit, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Crews are working to clear the roadway, but there is currently no estimate for when the highway will reopen.

WSDOT advises drivers to seek alternate routes and prepare for delays in the area.

Freight traffic is reminded not to use Issaquah-Hobart Road or city streets, which are unsuitable for large trucks.

