What is May Day? Seattle’s complicated history with the event

May Day, celebrated on May 1, is known as a day for marches and rallies across the region— particularly surrounding workers’ rights.

History of May Day – International Workers Day

May Day commemorates the struggle and the lives lost during the fight to ensure the traditional workday we are now accustomed to.

It all began in the 1880s. According to the American Postal Workers Union, industrial workers were tired of long hours and harsh conditions. The organization now known as the American Federation of Labor coordinated a nationwide strike for May 1, 1886— for workers to demand the 8-hour workday.

In Chicago, anarchists and labor activists began a multi-day strike, which later became known as the Haymarket affair of 1886, according to The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.

By the third day, things turned violent—with numerous protesters and police officers dying.

On May 1, 1886, NPR reports that more than 340,000 workers took part in national actions in support of an eight-hour day.

To honor the Chicago workers, Time reports that the International Socialist Conference in 1889 named May Day a labor holiday, creating what many now call International Workers’ Day.

May Day Turmoil in Seattle

Protests in Seattle on May Day haven’t always gone smoothly. For four consecutive years, starting in 2012, anarchists and anti-capitalists dressed in black clashed with police.

2012

Protesters flooded downtown streets, some shattering windows, firing paintballs, setting fires, and blocking traffic. Many businesses went into lockdown as a result. KIRO 7’s cameras captured much of the turmoil.

2012: Raw: Black-clad protesters attack Niketown Protesters sheathed in black believed to be anarchists attack Niketown, smashing in windows, setting fires and throwing paint on May Day 20125.

The mayor at the time, Mike McGinn, issued an order that allowed police to confiscate items that could be used as weapons, such as large dowels, handles for signs, ball peen hammers and tire irons.

Several people were arrested.

2013

With the exception of a few minor scuffles, Seattle Police said the May Day March itself ‘went off without a hitch.’

However, two hours after it ended, officers said another group of demonstrators smashed windows and hurled rocks at them.

Protesters ignited smoke bombs and threw fireworks at people, and officers eventually began loading many of them into transport vans.

Eight officers were hurt – mostly bumps and bruises, but one officer was hit in the knee by a ‘fist-sized’ rock.

A woman driving by the commotion was also hurt. Officers said someone threw a glass bottle at her car and shattered her window.

About 17 people were arrested for offenses such as property destruction and assault.

2014

The Seattle Police Department said an afternoon rally, organized by El Comite, was peaceful. However, a second unpermitted group began causing problems.

Police said the group hurled bottles, bricks and firecrackers at them and lit several dumpsters on fire.

In total, ten people were arrested – including one man for assaulting an officer.

2015

Two peaceful demonstrations took place before things took a turn in the city. One permitted by El Comite – the other unplanned.

Mid-afternoon, officers spotted a crowd of about 75 people wearing masks near the Federal Courthouse, and that’s where things took a turn.

In total, three police officers were hospitalized, and five others were hurt during the events of May Day in 2015.

Sixteen people were arrested—many carrying knives, hammers, and other types of weapons.

VIDEO: Hundreds march in Seattle on May Day

The violence and arrests were a result, according to police, largely because of an unpermitted march on Capitol Hill, which grew into a ‘full-scale riot.’

Video showed people breaking windows of buildings, lighting the American flag on fire and hitting officers with sticks.

The Seattle Police Department said it spent about $288,000 in overtime for the event.

2016

A man threw unlit gasoline-filled beer bottles at Seattle police. One officer suffered leg burns after a flash-bang grenade ignited gasoline from a bottle that shattered at his feet.

The police department said that in total, five officers were hurt.

Seattle police used pepper spray to disperse black-clad anti-capitalist protesters.

Officers said the group threw rocks, flares, bricks, and Molotov cocktails at them.

At least nine people were arrested.

The violence came after a peaceful protest that happened earlier in the day – similar to years past.

2017

Rioters were arrested in Olympia after protests turned violent.

A confrontation between protestors and onlookers escalated, which led to 9 arrests.

VIDEO: Olympia May Day Protests Smashed windows and fights with on-lookers; several demonstrators in Olympia were arrested on May Day

2018

Hundreds gathered and marched in a mostly peaceful demonstration in Seattle.

Only one arrest was made after a masked man threw a rock at the Amazon Spheres.

