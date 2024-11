A downed tree is blocking four lanes of northbound I-405 just south of I-90, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Crews are on-site working to remove the tree and reopen the affected lanes.

While WSDOT cameras in the area are not operational, officials confirmed the tree is causing significant traffic delays.

Drivers are urged to use caution and consider alternate routes to avoid the area.

