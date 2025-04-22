REAL ID goes into effect on May 7, but you may see long lines at the DOL

SEATTLE — If you are boarding a domestic flight soon, listen up! There’s only two weeks left until the REAL ID deadline.

In Washington, REAL ID is also called an “Enhanced Driver’s License”.

Starting May 7, you will need a REAL ID to fly in the United States or enter a federal building. If you have a regular license that doesn’t say ‘Enhanced’ in the corner, you can still fly or enter a federal building with your passport.

If you don’t have an Enhanced License or passport, you will need to make an appointment to be REAL ID compliant.

The problem is, state licensing officials say appointments are backlogged.

A line at the Queen Anne Department of Licensing was wrapped around the building before the establishment even opened for the day. Those waiting in line said it was the only way to get what they needed.

“We are seeing appointments being made far in advance so they may be hard to secure for the foreseeable future,” said Thomas Charlson with the Department of Licensing (DOL).

Even walk-ins are lining up around the block every day at most locations.

MORE ON L ID:

William Rosenstangle told KIRO 7 that he showed up at 6:30 a.m. to make sure he was seen today.

Unfortunately, this is his second attempt this week.

“Yesterday, I got in line about 1:30 p.m. and waited until 4:00 when they sent everyone home,” Rosenstangle said.

Marriah Grass is racing the clock, saying flights are planned soon.

“Recently, my passport did expire so I’m on a timeline here getting both up to date,” Grass said.

She said she tried to get an appointment but couldn’t find one until mid-June.

Licensing officials say this is the busiest they have ever been.

“Just last month, we set a new record issuing the first time Enhanced License, it’s nearing about 58,000 people getting the Enhanced ID card,” Charlson said.

He said if you can come early enough, walking in might work best, but if you can wait, that’s recommended.

“If you have a US passport that works if you, have a US military ID, Tribal ID, check for that first before getting EDL,” Charlson said.

If you do need the enhanced ID, check the requirements before going.

You can find that list here.

©2025 Cox Media Group