Time’s Running Out: what you must know about the REAL ID deadline before flying

WASHINGTON — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Your May travel plans could be in jeopardy if you don’t have the proper ID to get on a plane. The REAL ID Act takes effect in about a month. Are you ready?

May 7 is the deadline for having identification that’s recognized by the federal government. Without it, you won’t be able to get on a plane or visit many federal buildings, like courthouses or military bases. A Washington driver’s license is not acceptable because our state doesn’t require proof of citizenship or other information; however, the state’s enhanced driver’s license is.

I had to wait about two weeks to get an appointment to get mine, and that was in January. Appointments now are running about two months out at many popular locations, which might leave you out of luck.

“It depends on the office location,” the Department of Licensing’s Thomas Charlson said. “We’d suggest looking at our appointments to see if there are any available in the area. I know at least with the Seattle area, appointments may be hard to come by.”

The best way to get a real ID

You can still walk-in to any location and wait, but that will likely take a while.

“If you’re not seeing an appointment and you waited to the last minute, you can also still walk into one of our offices,” Charlson said. “I’d suggest there, to also plan ahead. We do have estimated wait times on our website that give you an idea of how long it’s going to be to get into the office.”

The best option could be standing outside the office as soon as it opens. Getting your name on that walk-in list early will likely save you several hours.

Not many Washingtonians have an enhanced license

Only 26% of Washington drivers have an enhanced license, but Charlson said that number has been going up.

“In January, more than 36,000 people were trying to upgrade, and then in February, it was more than 32,000 people trying to upgrade to an enhanced driver’s license,” he said. “So we are, we are seeing an increase.”

This being said, if you have some other form of acceptable federal ID, there’s no need to rush out and get an enhanced license.

“You don’t have to get an enhanced driver’s license if you don’t want one,” Charlson said. “You could still get a US passport, US military ID, tribal ID, Permanent Resident Card, and all of those options work.”

The Real ID Act was supposed to take effect years ago. It has been delayed and postponed for a decade as states and consumers have been slow to adopt it. The act was passed in 2005 as a way to make flying safer in the aftermath of the 9-11 terrorist attacks.





